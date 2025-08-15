7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 15-17, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. If you love peaches, you might want to head to Fort Collins for a peachy experience

The Fort Collins Peach Festival is about all things peach (hence the name!). Enjoy delicious food and craft beer as well as other drinks from several drink vendors. There will also be food trucks, street vendors and much. It’s all happening Saturday at Civic Center Park in Fort Collins from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is free. More info. can be found here.

2. Show your pride in southern Colorado at Pueblo Pride

Pueblo is promising to bring “Unshakable Power” this Sunday as the town celebrates Pride at Mineral Palace Park. There will be a parade, entertainment, food, vendors and more. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m., with the rest of the party happening until 4 p.m. The event is free of charge. For more info. on how to get there and a schedule of events, click here.

3. Hunt for mushrooms at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

The Telluride Mushroom Festival is about all things fungal. From now through Sunday, learn from other mushroom enthusiasts, experts, and scientists through lectures on treatment using psilocybin-containing mushrooms, cooking classes, or hikes as you go on mushroom hunting excursions and learn about all the types of mushrooms hiding in your backyard. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

4. Check out Buffalo Days in Grand Lake

If you’re down for a cool festival in the mountains, head to Grand Lake for Buffalo Days 2025. There will be fireworks, the Lakefront Music Festival, a corn hole tournament, yard games, a 5K, a Lakefront Movie, Parade, a pie bake off and much more. More info. here.

5. Love Art? Head to the Breckenridge International Festival of Arts

Breckenridge International Festival of Arts (BIFA) invites adventurers of all kinds to escape the everyday and experience mountain culture through the eyes of artists. Breckenridge’s stunning open spaces and charming historic Arts District come alive with large-scale immersive art, performances that surprise and delight, and hands-on activities to stir your imagination. It’s happening now through Aug. 24. More info. here.

6. City transformed: Downtown Denver Walking Tour

This two-hour walking tour explores Downtown Denver Historic District from an urban planning and development perspective where you’ll explore how the core of downtown was shaped and expanded from its early 19th century roots to what it is today. It happens Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tickets and more info. here.

7. The Dog Days of Summer aren’t done with us yet!

Calling all dog lovers! The Dog Days of Summer is Larimer Square’s new event featuring live music, splash pads, adorable dog adoptions, and free goodies for your dogs. Whether you’re a proud pet parent or just love being around happy dogs, this is the perfect way to spend a summer day full of smiles, splashes, and good vibes. It’s taking place from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Larimer Square in downtown Denver. More info. here.