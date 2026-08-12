7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 14-16, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Celebrate Western heritage at Buffalo Days in Grand Lake

A longstanding celebration of Western heritage featuring parade floats, a cornhole tournament, live performances and a barbecue feast. This free, family-friendly festival runs all weekend in the mountain town of Grand Lake. Click here for more information.

2. Free outdoor music awaits at Levitt Pavilion Denver

New Orleans’ Rebirth Brass Band performs a free outdoor concert at Levitt Pavilion in Denver on Friday, Aug. 14. They’ll be introduced by Denver7’s own Shannon Ogden and Lionel Bienvenue. On Sunday, Aug. 16, Silverada takes the stage with Blake Brown & the American Dust Choir. These shows are part of the venue's free summer concert series. Denver7 is a proud partner of Levitt Pavilion. For more information or to RSVP, click here.

3. Golden Fine Arts Festival offers art, live entertainment, food and drink

A tradition for over 30 years, the Golden Fine Arts Festival is a prestigious juried art show held in the heart of historic downtown Golden, Colorado. Located just 20 minutes west of Metro Denver, this free, two-day event features art, live entertainment, local food vendors and refreshing libations. Click here to learn more.

4. Enjoy peaches, music and more at the Fort Collins Peach Festival

The Fort Collins Peach Festival is a community celebration featuring fresh peaches, peach-inspired treats, live music, food trucks, local vendors, craft beer and family-friendly activities. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the festival serves as a fundraiser that supports local nonprofit organizations and community initiatives throughout northern Colorado. Admission is $10. Learn more at the Fort Collins Peach Festival website.

5. Brightly colored lanterns light the night at Bright Nights at Four Mile

This family-friendly lantern festival returns to Denver’s Four Mile Historic Park, featuring larger-than-life illuminated sculptures, interactive displays and immersive experiences across the park’s historic grounds. Guests can stroll through vibrant themed worlds inspired by nature, wildlife and imagination while enjoying food trucks, special activities and photo opportunities. Tickets range from $15 to $30. Click here to learn more and purchase tickets.

6. Hunt for mushrooms at the Telluride Mushroom Festival

The Telluride Mushroom Festival is about all things fungal. From now through Sunday, learn from other mushroom enthusiasts, experts, and scientists through lectures on treatment using psilocybin-containing mushrooms, cooking classes, or hikes as you go on mushroom hunting excursions and learn about all the types of mushrooms hiding in your backyard. For a full schedule of events and ticket information, click here.

7. Experience live music at altitude at the Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festival in Idaho Springs

This family-friendly mountain music festival brings together bluegrass, folk and Americana artists for a weekend of live performances in Idaho Springs, Colo. Set against a scenic Rocky Mountain backdrop at the top of the Argo Tram, the festival features two days of music, food and drink vendors, and a welcoming community atmosphere for music lovers of all ages. Learn more and purchase tickets at Rapidgrass Bluegrass Festival.