7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Aug. 1-3, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s the last weekend of the 106th Douglas County Fair and Rodeo

Whether you come for the parade, the animals, the vintage cars, the rodeo, the food, or the shopping – the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo will be the place to be this weekend. This year's highlights include The Marketplace, walk-around entertainment, mutton bustin, 4-H/FFA exhibits including livestock, general projects and the Jr. Livestock Sale. More info. and tickets click here.

2. Haven’t been to the Colorado Renaissance Festival? This weekend will be your last chance!

Dress up in 16th-Century fashion (can you even call it fashion?), bring your appetite for turkey legs and get ready to joust, juggle, and be entertained by Celtic musicians and madrigal singers throughout the Realm, because the 47th annual Colorado Renaissance Festival is now underway in Larkspur. Check out some of the other things you can do while you’re there here.

3. Head out to Keystone for the Bluegrass & Beer Festival

Billed as the state’s longest running craft beer festival, the Keystone Bluegrass and Beer Festival promises a weekend of string bands and craft beer pours located throughout Keystone’s River Run Village. The festival happens Saturday and Sunday. More info. here.

4. The 142nd Larimer County Fair and Rodeo begins this weekend

Livestock, a fair, parade, music, food, a 4-H open class and rodeo? That’s what you’ll find at the Larimer County Fair this weekend, going through Aug. 5, 2025. Click here for more tickets and more info.

5. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2025 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Denver7’s Shannon Ogden and Lionel Bienvenu will introduce Rebirth Brass Band with Flow Trib on Friday, Andy Frasco & The U.N. with The Cultet and Barbara will perform Saturday, and 9th Annual Dashiki Fest featuring Femi Kuti & The Positive Force will happen Sunday. More info here.

6. Get yourself to Evergreen for the Dam Ducky Derby!

The Downtown Evergreen Dam Ducky Derby brings thousands of bright yellow, rubber ducks cascading down Bear Creek from the starting line at the dam spillway to the finish line at Highland Haven Creekside Inn. Fun family activities are available in the main parking lot starting a few hours before the race. Events start at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the duck drop happening at 1 p.m. More info. here.

7. Take part in the Westside Walk to End Hunger

Join Hunger Free Colorado on Saturday at 8:30 a.m., at the Denver Inner City Parish, 1212 Mariposa Street, to begin the Westside Walk to End Hunger. The walk is a 1.6-mile route through a historic Denver neighborhood with a stop on the Auraria Campus to hear from storytellers and speakers before returning to La Alma Park for a celebration of community strength and culture. Register here.