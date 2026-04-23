7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 24-26, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. If you like cryptids, you’ll want to go to Bigfoot Days in Estes Park

Estes Park Bigfoot Days is returning for another year to Estes Park this Friday and Saturday, so get ready for the Bigfoot BBQ, an outdoor festival in Bond Park, as well as appearances and talks from TV Bigfoot celebrities and experts, live music, outdoor-themed activities for the whole family, food and drink, a Bigfoot calling contest, area Bigfoot tours and much more! More info. here.

2. There’s a Music Experiment happening in Fort Collins both Saturday and Sunday

FoCoMX, the Fort Collins Music Experiment, is hosting performances by more than 450 Colorado artists, taking over nearly any Fort Collins space with a stage. Saturday's sessions start with DJ sets at 10 a.m. at the FoCo Breckenridge Brewery taproom and continue at other venues through 1 a.m. Festival passes start at $60. More info. here.

3. Let your palate experience new flavors during Mile High Asian Food Week

The 4th annual Mile High Asian Food Week officially kicks off Sunday, featuring exclusive specials and deals from 73 Asian and Pacific Islander-owned restaurants, food trucks, pop-ups, and beverage makers from Aurora to Colorado Springs. The event runs through May 3. Head to a preview night market on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. at Clayton Quad on York Street in Denver. More info. here.

4. San Diego is coming to town Saturday to face the Denver Summit FC

Denver Summit FC, Colorado's very own professional women's soccer club, will take on San Diego Wave FC in an NWSL match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park Saturday. Kickoff is at 6:45 p.m. More info. here.

5. If you’re a birder, head to the Mountain Plover Festival in Karval this weekend

The Mountain Plover Festival in Karval allows birders the chance to tour private ranchland and see plovers and other wildlife on the shortgrass prairies of eastern Colorado. The festival also includes antiques, history, and a chuckwagon dinner with Western entertainment. It happens all weekend long starting Friday. Karval is located 45 miles southeast of Limon. More info. here.

6. Love film and/or women filmmakers? Head to the Women+Film Festival at the Sie FilmCenter

The Women+Film Festival screens features, shorts, and documentaries celebrating female filmmakers behind the camera and women's stories on screen, with live musical accompaniment. More info. here.

7. Celebrate Día del Niño – for free – at the Denver Art Museum this Sunday

If you like museums and need something to do with the kiddos this weekend for Día del Niño (Children’s Day), head to the Denver Art Museum this Sunday. Museum admission is free and there will be musical performances, artmaking, and more. More info. here.

BONUS —

Winer lovers, head to the Durango Wine Experience

The Durango Wine Experience opens with wine and food pairings throughout downtown Durango. The two-day festival, which starts Friday, showcases hundreds of craft wines, spirits, and beers, with the Walk-About Durango wine tasting on Friday and the Grand Tasting on Saturday. Tickets and more info. here.

If you're wanting to landscape during a drought, you'll want to go to this symposium

Denver is hosting a landscape symposium on how to garden during a drought. Stop by the Hydro Building on the CSU Spur camps in Denver for resources, including rebates, free native seeds, tree giveaways, and expert advice to help transform your landscapes. The event is free of charge. More info. here.

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) PurpleStride

The Colorado affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) invites the community to come together at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 25 at Robert F. Clement Park to fuel progress for patients by participating in PanCAN PurpleStride®, the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer. Denver7’s Jennifer Kovaleski will emcee. More info. here.