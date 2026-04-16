7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 17-19, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Elitch Gardens opens for the season this weekend

Denver’s biggest theme park is back for another season full of roller coasters, junk food and water slides (it may be too cold to attempt these just yet). Tickets and more info. here.

2. U.S. Women’s soccer comes to Commerce City to face Japan

If you’re looking to cheer on the U.S. Women’s National Team as they take on Japan, you’ll want to head to DICK’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City before 7 p.m. Friday. Find tickets here.

3. The Dodgers face the Rockies at home beginning Friday

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies this weekend starting Friday with first pitch happening at 6:40 p.m. It’s gonna be cold, so bundle up and buy your tickets here.

4. Round 1 of the NBA playoffs for the Nuggets begin Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing the Nuggets in Round 1 of the NBA playoffs at Ball Arena this weekend, with game 1 happening Saturday at 1:30 p.m. You can get tickets here.

5. If you love dinos, check out The World’s Largest Dinosaurs at the DMNS

The World’s Largest Dinosaurs” invites you to explore the mind-bending biology and amazing anatomy of sauropods — the largest land animals to ever live. The exhibition goes through Sept. 7. More info. here.

6. Denver metro’s last drive-in movie theater is back for its 50th anniversary

The last drive-in movie theater in the Denver metro — the 88 Drive-In in Commerce City — is celebrating its 50th anniversary with another season for all you movie lovers. This weekend will feature “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Hail Mary” The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. New this season? Outside food is now permitted, but you must purchase a $10 permit. More info. and tickets here.

7. Check out a performance of “Come From Away’ in Arvada

Based on an extraordinary true story, Come From Away chronicles how the isolated town of Gander, Newfoundland played host to the world. It’s happening through May 10 at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities. Tickets and more info. here.

BONUS –

Special Olympics Colorado Polar Plunge & 5K

Polar Plunge is a cold-weather fundraiser aimed at raising $726,000 to provide critical funding for nearly 21,000 Special Olympics Colorado athletes. All funds raised from the Polar Plunge series support the sports, health, educational, and athlete leadership programs that our athletes enjoy for free. This weekend’s plunge will take place Saturday starting at 9 a.m. in Windsor Lake Beach/Boardwalk Park. More info. here.

Take the kiddos out to a Party for Our Planet

Join the Children’s Museum in Denver for an Earth Day celebration filled with activities all about our big, beautiful planet! It happens This weekend starting at 9 a.m. More info. here.