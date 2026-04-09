7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 10-12, 2026

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. If you love movies, head to the Boulder International Film Festival this weekend – April 9-12, 2026

The 22nd annual Boulder International Film Festival is bringing films and filmmakers to the City of Boulder for a four-day celebration of the art of cinema. Cinephiles can enjoy more than just films through Sunday. More info. here.

2. Celebrate Scotland’s cultural influence in Colorado during the Tartan Day Festival in Longmont

Tartan Day started as a day to celebrate Scotland’s cultural and historic contribution to the world and this weekend will be no different. Starting at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday, the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont will welcome hundreds of people celebrating Celtic heritage. More info. here.

3. Fly high at the Arvada Kite Festival this weekend

If you’re looking to show off your kite skills, the Arvada Kite Festival is the City of Arvada's flagship event hosted each spring by the Arvada Festivals Commission. Head over to the Stenger Sports Complex at 58th Avenue and Quail Street to celebrate 21 years of high-flying fun! The event happens Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info. here.

4. Catch a free concert in Steamboat Springs starting this Saturday

The Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series wraps up this Sunday in Steamboat Springs with two-back-to-back concerts starting at 2:30 p.m. All of the concerts will be on the stage in Steamboat Square at the base of the resort. More info. here.

5. Take the little ones to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival

If you’re looking for something fun for the little ones to do, take them to the Northern Colorado Children’s Festival at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids will engage in educational activities that they can replicate at home such as how to make homemade play dough, fashioning crepe paper flowers and more. More info. here.

6. Step back in time at the Denver Silent Film Festival

Step into a bygone era of film magic with the Denver Silent Film Festival as the Sie FilmCenter! The center is drawing back the curtain again this weekend with silent-era masterpieces and newly restored discoveries, presenting them as they were meant to be experienced: On the big screen with extraordinary live musical performances. The festival happens Friday through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

7. Jazz lovers, you’ll want to head out to the inaugural Denver Jazz Fest this weekend

From funky neighborhood breweries to intimate jazz supper clubs and major concert halls across 15 different venues, the inaugural Denver Jazz Fest will offer many exciting ways to experience jazz in both Denver and Boulder. The festival runs through Sunday. More info. here.