7 best things to do in Colorado this Mother’s Day weekend: May 8-10, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Looking for a unique gift for mom this Mother’s Day? Head to the Denver Potters Association Spring Show and Sale

The annual Denver Potters show and sale returns this weekend, with top artists selling work that ranges from ceramics to jewelry. This is a great opportunity for Mother's Day shopping with unique handmade gifts. It’s happening all week long at Sixth Avenue United Church in Denver. More info. here.

2. Want to make mom laugh? Take it to see Seth Meyers at the Paramount Theatre

Late-night TV host and comedian Seth Meyers is bringing his stand-up comedy show to Denver for a night of laughs. Known for his sharp wit and political humor, Meyers delivers an evening of entertainment. It’s all happening Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be found here.

3. Will the Avs be 3-0 against the Wild this weekend?

The Colorado Avalanche are taking on the Minnesota Wild for Game 3 at Ball Arena this Saturday at 7 p.m. Will they advance to 3-0? There’s only one way to find out, Avs fans! If you’re going, get tickets here.

4. Have Star Wars fans in your fam? Head to a live concert experience of "The Empire Strikes Back" in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic performs John Williams' Grammy-winning score live alongside the epic film projected on the big screen. This is a thrilling experience for Star Wars fans and music lovers alike. It's all happening at the Pikes Peak Center Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets here.

5. Honor the spirit of Denver’s RiNo art district at the RiNo Street Fair this Saturday

If you’re looking for something fun to do, head to the RiNo Street Frai. Explore handmade goods, discover emerging artists, and experience the pulse of RiNo’s creative spirit. The fun happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free of charge.

6. Looking to race… in space?! Head to the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum Get ready for an out-of-this-world adventure at Wings’ Space Race 5K! This fun, family-friendly event invites runners, walkers, kids and space fans of all ages to take off together. It’s all starting at 7 a.m. Sunday. More info. and tickets here.

7. Take part in a NAMIWalk against mental illness in Littleton this weekend

“The mission of NAMI Colorado is to build communities of recovery and hope by educating, supporting and advocating for individuals affected by mental illness and their families,” according to their website. This Saturday, NAMIWalks will hold a walk starting at Robert F. Clement Park Amphitheater in Littleton. Denver7’s Anusha Roy will emcee the event. More info. here.