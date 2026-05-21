7 best things to do in Colorado this Memorial Day weekend: May 22-24, 2026

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Kick off the summer (even while it’s still spring) at the Boulder Creek Festival

Don’t want to travel far to kick-off the summer in the Front Range? Then head over to the Boulder Creek Festival! There will be lots of music, great eats, kids’ activities, a market, fitness classes, a fine art expo and more. The festival takes place from Friday through Monday. Head here for more info.

2. The Blues, Brews and BBQ Festival is ringing in the unofficial start of summer in Beaver Creek

If you’re down to take a little trip to the mountains this Memorial Day weekend, head to Beaver Creek Resort for the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival. Enjoy live Blues music, feast on mouth-watering eats and wash it all down with some of the best craft brews from the region. The festival begins Friday and goes through Sunday. Tickets and more info. here.

3. If you’re down for live music with incredible mountain views, this festival in Black Forest is for you

The 17th annual MeadowGrass Music Festival in Black Forest is back to celebrate the arrival of the unofficial start to summer in Colorado. From Friday through Sunday, enjoy live music, a beer fest, a costume contest, a kids’ zone and much more. For tickets and info., click here.

4. Run your ass off during the Georgetown and Idaho Springs Pack Burro races

In the early days of the mining industry in Colorado, miners would use burros (donkeys, in Spanish) to help them carry equipment and supplies, meaning they had to lead them on foot. The burro races commemorate these men and women and their burros. The burro races happen on Saturday (Georgetown) and Idaho Springs (Sunday). Ticket and more info. here.

5. Watch the Avs take on the Golden Knights at McGregor Square this weekend

Avs fans, Games 2 and 3 of the Western Conference Final take place this weekend, so what better way to watch the games with the rest of Avs Faithful. Head to McGregor Square where you’ll be able to watch every moment on the 66-foot LED jumbotron, grab drinks from the plaza bars and fuel up inside McGregor Square Food + Drink. The event is 21+ only. Tickets and more info here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2026 free concert summer season kicks off this weekend and will run through early October. Rock de Mayo with iZCALLi, Los Mocochetes, El Cro, Fruta Bruatl, Monica the Great & El Jag will play Saturday; Between Friends with Fly by Midnight & Exhaler will play Sunday. More info. here.

7. Lace up for the BOLDERBoulder this Memorial Day weekend

One of the biggest races in the U.S. – if the most the most fun – returns to Boulder this Memorial Day. The 2026 BOLDERBoulder is considered one of the largest gatherings for the holiday weekend. Denver7 chief meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo will emcee the Memorial Tribute at noon, and Denver7’s Tyler Melito will be at the Denver7 Cheering Section at the 7k mark. More info. here.