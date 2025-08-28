7 best things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekend: Aug. 29-Aug. 31, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. For all the cavemen out there, you’ll want head to Weston

Join Dexter & The Moonrocks, The Droptines, and more than 20 other artists this Labor Day weekend at the Caveman Music Festival in Weston, west of Trinidad. There will not only be live music, but you can also enjoy hiking, fishing, and take in the last of summer fun. Buy passes and see the full lineup here.

2. Fly high during Windsor’s Harvest Festival and Balloon Rally

Head to Windsor’s Harvest Festival to celebrate 103 years of the town’s largest family-friendly event! The town prides itself in hosting Northern Colorado’s largest parade but it’s not just a parade. There are hot air balloons, a pie eating contest, vendors, music and more. More info. can be found here.

3. Horse around at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo

Fried food, craft beers, rodeo, live music and much more will take over southern Colorado for the 153rd Colorado State Fair, which begins Friday. The state fair will go through Sept. 1 and also features concerts, carnival rides, livestock shows and more. Information and tickets here.

4. Get outta town and head to the Fountain Fall Festival and Parade

Featuring a lively parade, great food, and a range of vendors selling everything from arts and crafts to local products, the Fountain Fall Festival truly has something for everyone. Now in its 55th year, the annual fall festival (yeah, you read that right) has activities for the whole family like live music and kid-friendly entertainment. It happens Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More info. here.

5. Celebrate Labor Day weekend in Creede

A farmer’s market? Improv comedy? How ‘bout the Creede Mountain Run or a Salsa Fiesta? That and more is happening this Labor Day weekend in Creede. Feeling sporty? The Creede Mountain Run in which runners can enjoy breathtaking San Juan Mountains for a 50K, 22 miles, 12 or even 2-mile races happen Saturday. More info. here.

6. Down for a free concert? The Levitt Pavilion’s where you’ll want to be

Levitt Pavilion Denver’s 2025 free concert summer season continues this weekend and will run through early October. Big Something will perform Saturday and Dustbowl Revival with Heavy Diamond Ring will perform Sunday. More info. here.

7. Head to Estes Park for a Labor Day Arts & Crafts Show

Featuring over 90 talented artists from 17 states, this event showcases an incredible array of handmade treasures—from jewelry, fine art, and photography to unique works in fiber, metal, wood, glass, ceramics, home décor, and more. There’s a Children’s Arts & Crafts Tent, live music and much more. More info. here.