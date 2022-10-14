6 essential practices for getting your best skin at home

There’s nothing like having confidence in knowing your skin looks great. It can often be taken for granted and only noticed when things aren’t looking so hot. Sunburns, windburns, changing seasons and too much stress can all prevent skin from looking its best.

Since daily habits can play a significant role in your skin’s health, it’s important to build a good routine. Whether that’s using the best organic body wash or making sure to always protect yourself with sunscreen, each step will serve its own purpose.

Ingredients matter. Choose products that contain ingredients that are backed by scientific studies, like sunscreens with zinc oxide, iron oxide or titanium dioxide, and lotions with vitamins and minerals.

Check the labels. Look for products that claim to be “non-comedogenic” or that say they won’t clog pores. If you have sensitive skin, avoid fragrances, synthetic dyes and parabens for maximum comfort.

Use the Right Cleanser

To remove dirt and oil, clean your skin with a gentle soap. The best organic body wash will only contain natural ingredients that will nourish your skin and help prevent breakouts. Your body wash may also be safe to use on your face, allowing you to skip an additional step while showering, but be sure the label states that clearly before using it that way.

Exfoliate

Fight breakouts on your skin or other parts of your body with an exfoliating cleanser, preferably one without abrasive ingredients like crushed shells. Over-exfoliating can do more harm than good, so once a week is usually the sweet spot. Or you can reach for a fresh washcloth daily to lightly buff your skin while cleansing away bacteria, too. Dry brushing can sweep away dead skin cells manually with a minimum financial investment.

Use Facial Serum

Facial serums that carry antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, can help hydrate and brighten skin. While it’s not a moisturizer, serum is very concentrated and designed to sink into the skin and address certain skin issues that many complain about.

Use Moisturizer After Bathing

When possible, apply moisturizer to damp skin all over your body. It will lock the water from your shower or bath in, helping your skin look brighter and younger, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

Don’t Forget Sunscreen

The American Skin Cancer Foundation states that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70. To protect your precious skin from ultraviolet radiation, you want to use sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher. Some tinted moisturizers, foundations and concealers already contain this level of SPF, but if they don’t, opt for a separate layer.

This goes not just for your face but your whole body. Make sure to use it on any exposed skin, even on cloudy days and in the winter. Daily, consistent use will be well worth it over the long haul, helping to prevent fine lines and wrinkles and skin textural imperfections — not to mention skin cancer potentially.

Eat Antioxidants

Experts tell us that eating an anti-inflammatory diet rich in antioxidants, like a colorful plate of fruits, veggies, healthy fats and lean proteins, can help optimize your skin’s health. Limiting sugar and refined carbohydrates is also important as those can accelerate aging and increase inflammation — in addition to hosts of other health issues.

