4 wounded in random stabbings at Louisiana Tech University

A student at Louisiana Tech University is accused of injuring four people in random stabbings on campus.

Jacoby Johnson, a senior at the school, was arrested Monday on campus after the stabbing incidents, which occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

Johnson is being held at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and has been charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the school.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said three of the four victims were airlifted to a local hospital. One did not need treatment.

Two of the victims in the hospital are in critical but stable condition, and one is in stable condition. Walker said their injuries were "very serious at the time" of the incident.

All four victims are female. Their identities have not been released.

While the suspect had no prior criminal history, police said there was one previous incident in which he needed to be checked on, and was deemed OK at the time by authorities.

Police said Johnson used a knife with a 4-inch blade during the attacks on campus.

The stabbings "are deeply disturbing for all of us in the City of Ruston," said the mayor. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this very difficult time."

Walker said the safety of residents, faculty and staff at Louisiana Tech are of "paramount importance," and that a thorough investigation is underway.

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice also spoke out following the stabbings.

"In the wake of this unsettling incident, our hearts go out to those impacted most directly. Our immediate focus is on those affected by today's violence. While we're grateful for the timely care being provided to the victims, we understand the shock and worry that may linger on campus and in the community," Guice said.

"The University will continue to make safety a priority. Please know that you can and should be willing to give and receive compassion and support as needed during this time. I encourage you to rely on the bonds of the Tech community as we grieve and heal," he continued.

Louisiana Tech will hold special group counseling sessions throughout the week. The school's standard counseling services are also available to students individually at no charge.

A prayer vigil will be held by the Black Student Union Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Quad.

A blood drive will be held on campus at Tolliver Hall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

An investigation remains open and ongoing.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com