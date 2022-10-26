Storm hitting Colorado and bringing more snow to the mountains

DENVER — A new storm system will spin into Colorado with snow for the mountains and perhaps a little light rain and snow for Denver. The mountains may pick up another 5 to 10 inches of snow, but only light amounts are expected in the Denver area as the main energy with this system will pass too far to the south.

Snow is falling in the mountains this morning and will spread east through the afternoon. Denver and the eastern plains can expect mostly cloudy skies with a little drizzle or light showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Snow moving in for Colorado mountains; cooler in Denver

Rain and snow showers will develop in Denver Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday. Skies will clear later in the day on Thursday and the weekend looks to be mild and dry. Thursday will be chilly with highs in the upper 40s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the middle 50s.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.