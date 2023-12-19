It's going to be another incredibly mild afternoon across Colorado! The Denver metro area will be around 20 to 25 degrees above average for late December. Typically, Denver sees a high of 43 degrees this time of year. Expect 60s Tuesday afternoon on the plains and 40s in the mountains.

The warmer than normal and dry conditions will stick around through the end of the week.

We are keeping an eye on a system that could bring us a chance of snow arriving just in time for Christmas Eve into Christmas Day! Temperatures will also drop this weekend with 40s on Saturday and 30s by Sunday.

Trying to plan your Christmas holiday trip? We're here to help. On Tuesday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., call 303-777-7492 to speak with a meteorology student from University of Northern Colorado. We'll help you plan ahead for the weather along your specific travel route.

Some near record highs for the Denver metro area Tuesday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.