One more warm day across Colorado before a big change

DENVER — We will see one more warm and mainly dry day before a fairly strong cold front rolls through.

Today's highs will again climb into the upper 80s and low 90s across the plains, with 60s and 70s over Colorado's high country.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will return to the mountains Tuesday afternoon, as a surge of moisture moves into Colorado from the southwest.

This next system will really cool things off on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. Rainy and cool weather will remain through Thursday. Some areas of southwestern and central Colorado could get 2 to 3 inches of rain! Denver and the northeast plains will likely see a good soaking too, with up to an inch of rain.

Skies will clear out on Friday and set the stage for a really nice first weekend of Autumn - the season will begin officially at 7:03 PM on Thursday. Friday through Sunday should be dry, mild and very pleasant!

This past weekend revealed an early peek of autumn as bright splashes of yellow started to dot Colorado's mountainsides. The short, but beloved, leaf peeping season has begun. The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

