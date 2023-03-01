Light snow possible in Denver this afternoon and evening

DENVER — The jet stream winds will be strong over Colorado for the next few days, bringing periods of snow to the mountains, a little snow for Denver and cold, gusty winds to most of the state.

More snow will fall in the mountains with 4 to 8 inches possible west of the Divide. Denver and the I-25 Corridor will get a mix of light rain and snow this afternoon and evening, but amounts should be light. The roads will likely be wet for tonight's commute and could be a little icy early Thursday.

Skies will clear early Thursday, with chilly temperatures, but no bitter cold. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s in Denver and in the 20s in the mountains with good skiing conditions thanks to the fresh snow.

Friday may again see a little light rain and snow for Denver and a few inches of snow in the mountains - ahead of some warmer weather that will move into the region for the weekend into early next week.

