Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A warmer start to the week across Colorado

More sunshine and 40s across the Denver metro area Monday
It will be a mild start to the week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 40s Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Lisa weather November 27, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 08:52:00-05

Some warmer and drier weather will settle in for the next three days. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday with high temperatures in the 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Temperatures will rebound even more with low to mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another cold front will roll through the state on Thursday, but it's a pretty weak system. We'll see increasing clouds and a slight chance of light snow. Highs will be in the 30s on Thursday, but back in the 40s from Friday through the weekend.

A warmer start to the week across Colorado

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020