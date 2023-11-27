Some warmer and drier weather will settle in for the next three days. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday with high temperatures in the 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Temperatures will rebound even more with low to mid 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another cold front will roll through the state on Thursday, but it's a pretty weak system. We'll see increasing clouds and a slight chance of light snow. Highs will be in the 30s on Thursday, but back in the 40s from Friday through the weekend.

A warmer start to the week across Colorado

