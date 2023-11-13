Watch Now
A very warm November week in store across Colorado

High temperatures in the 60s and 70s in Denver for the next few days
It will be a warm and dry start to the week with high temperatures in the mid 60s Monday afternoon and closer to 70 degrees on Tuesday.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Nov 13, 2023
It's going to be an incredibly warm week for mid November. We'll see plenty of sunshine Monday morning, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day, quickly climbing into the upper 50s by lunch. Highs could get into the mid 60s.

It will be even warmer over the next few days with highs near 70 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday.

The weather pattern may shift a bit later in the week as a storm system moves out of the Pacific Northwest. Some snow showers may develop over the mountains toward the end of the week.

We'll see a minor cool down for the weekend, with a chance of rain showers on Saturday and Sunday.

