A pleasant start to October across Colorado

DENVER — Colorado's weather will continue to be delightful for this first week of October!

Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s all week long for Denver and the eastern plains, along with the western valleys. In the mountains, highs will range from the middle 50s to mid-60s. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s for lower elevations and 30s in the high country.

There is just a little moisture in the atmosphere overhead, just enough that a few scattered showers will develop during the afternoon hours and continuing through early evening. There will be some light snow showers in the high country above 11,000 feet.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

The weather will slowly dry out and warm up during the week. We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s both Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be a beautiful night on Thursday for the Broncos game. Temperatures will climb into the 70s for tailgating and then drop into the 60s after sunset.

Little change is seen through the weekend, with more mild and pleasant weather expected through Sunday. There will be a slightly higher chance for showers early next week along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

