Southbound I-25 ramp at Broadway in Denver closed as city works to improve traffic flow

DENVER — The on-ramp to southbound Interstate 25 at Broadway in Denver has permanently closed so the city can build a new one aimed at improving traffic flow in the area.

Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) said it’s replacing the ground-level ramp with a new elevated ramp to southbound I-25 at Ohio Avenue that’s expected to open before the end of the year.

That elevated ramp will ease congestion in the area and enhance safety as part of the I-25 and Broadway Travel and Safety Improvement Project, according to a news release.

Drivers can still access southbound I25 from Mississippi Ave. and S. Buchtel Boulevard or Alameda Avenue and Kalamath Street.

A map of the detour route can be found below.

Crews also shifted some of the southbound traffic on Broadway to the west, prohibiting a left turn from Broadway onto eastbound Ohio Avenue. Travelers going southbound on Broadway can access northbound I-25 by taking Mississippi Avenue or Alameda Avenue to Santa Fe Drive, DOTI officials said.

Those taking public transportation won’t be affected by construction work, officials added, saying both the south entrance to the Broadway Station from Kentucky Avenue and the north entrance from Exposition Avenue and Bannock Street will remain open.

