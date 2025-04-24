Semi carrying cattle overturns on I-70, all eastbound lanes closed near Glenwood Springs, CDOT says

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Travelers coming from Glenwood Springs will need to find alternate routes as the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were shut down to all traffic after a semi carrying cattle overturned on the highway.

That’s according to Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials, who said Thursday morning the eastbound lanes of the highway were closed near mile post 116., just west of Grand Avenue exit.

I-70 eastbound was open to local traffic up to Exit 114 in West Glenwood, officials said.

Travelers in the area were advised to seek alternate routes on the north and south side of the highway.

For those taking the northern route: Take Colorado Highway 13 in Rifle north to Craig. In Craig, turn east on US highway 40 to Steamboat Springs. Just outside of Steamboat Springs, take either CO 131 south and back on to I70 or US 40 and continue east.

For those taking the southern route: Travel on US 50 US 285 through Gunnison, and continue to Denver and areas nearby. Note: Cottonwood Pass on CO 306 is still closed for the season and not a viable alternative route.

The Glenwood Springs Police Department said no humans were injured in the crash, though the status of the cattle is currently unknown. Veterinarians were en route to assess the situation.

Transportation officials do not know when the interstate will reopen for eastbound travelers.