Slater drives in runs in 7th and 8th, helps Giants rally to 5-4 win over Rockies

David Zalubowski/AP
San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey, left, and right fielder Michael Conforto celebrate the team's win in a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 11:07 PM, Jun 07, 2023
DENVER (AP) — Austin Slater had a pinch-hit RBI single in a three-run seventh inning and drove in another run in the eighth as the San Francisco Giants rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-4 on Wednesday night after being held hitless into the sixth inning.

Taylor Rogers (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, and Camilo Doval got three outs for his 15th save.

Nolan Jones hit a solo homer for the Rockies, who build a four-run lead through six innings and yet still lost their 10th straight to the Giants.

