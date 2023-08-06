Watch Now
O'Neill hits home run, Matz pitches six solid innings as Cardinals beat Rockies 6-2

Jeff Roberson/AP
Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andre Pallante (53) during the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 06, 2023
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O’Neill homered, Steven Matz pitched six strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2.

Matz (3-7) allowed one run and five hits while striking out six to improve to 3-0 with a 2.06 ERA in six starts since rejoining the Cardinals’ rotation on July 9.

Rockies starter Ty Blach (1-1) allowed four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in his third start of the season.

Ryan McMahon hit his 100th career home run and 19th of the season to right field off St. Louis reliever Andre Pallante in the eighth inning.

