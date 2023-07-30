Gelof and Rooker homer in five-run second inning as A's go on to 11-3 win over Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Zack Gelof and Brent Rooker each homered in a five-run second inning that helped carry the Oakland Athletics to an 11-3 victory over Colorado, handing the Rockies their fourth straight loss and fifth in six games.

Rooker finished with three RBIs, two from his 17th home run of the season and a sacrifice fly. Ramón Laureano's two-run double highlighted Oakland's four-run sixth inning and Seth Brown had three hits and a pair of RBIs as the A's ended the night one run shy of their season high. Randal Grichuk had three hits for the Rockies, including a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning off Tayler Scott.

David Zalubowski/AP Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Brad Hand works against the Oakland Athletics in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Paul Blackburn (2-2) allowed two runs and nine hits in a 106-pitch, six-inning outing for Oakland.

