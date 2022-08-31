Watch Now
Cron, Ureña help Rockies hand Braves 3rd straight loss, 3-2

John Bazemore/AP
Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron drives in a run with a base hit during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 11:22 PM, Aug 30, 2022
ATLANTA (AP) — C.J. Cron drove in two runs, José Ureña outpitched Max Fried, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2019, Fried has 50 wins, second-most in the majors to Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, and he had a 2.12 ERA in his previous 11 starts. But the first-time All-Star wasn't his usual sharp self. Fried allowed three runs — two earned — and seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts in five innings.

Ureña bounced back from a career-worst start to give up two runs and six hits with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts in five innings.

