John Elway says his biggest mistake as Broncos GM was bypassing Josh Allen for Bradley Chubb

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway said on a recent podcast that he regrets not drafting quarterback Josh Allen in the 2018 NFL draft. Instead of grabbing the Wyoming quarterback who has developed into one of the league's best players, Elway selected North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Elway had just signed Case Keenum in free agency and was still smarting over his pick of Paxton Lynch two years earlier. Maybe it was Allen's inaccuracy at windy Wyoming or the sting of Lynch's selection but Elway instead went with Chubb, who could never stay healthy in Denver.

