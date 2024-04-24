Air Force Reserve 302nd operations group participates in week-long training in California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Force Reserve 302nd operations group is preparing for the summer fire season by taking part in a week-long training in California.

They travel around the nation to help fight wildfires from the skies.

"We're gonna go train with all kinds of partners from state entities and Cal Fire, to federal folks, Bureau of Land Management, United States Forest Service, and a whole host of people form all kinds of agencies so we can be ready for the season," Lt. Col. Richard Pantusa with the United States Air Force Reserve said.

Other Air Force Reserve units from Wyoming, California and Nevada will also be at the training.