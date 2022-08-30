Prosecutors wrap up their case in R. Kelly's trial

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago rested their case against R. Kelly on Tuesday.

They've presented two weeks of evidence and testimony of four accusers as the disgraced singer stands charged with child pornography and obstruction charges, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the prosecutors' final accuser they put on the witness stand was a 42-year-old woman who went by the pseudonym “Nia.”

She detailed how he manipulated fans like her, so he could abuse them sexually and then toss them away, the news outlet reported.

Another witness, who went by the pseudonym “Jane," described how beginning in 1998, he sexually abused her hundreds of times. When the reported abuse began, she was 14, and Kelly was around 30, the Associated Press said.

According to the news outlet, defense attorneys will start presenting their case on Thursday, with closing arguments slated to begin next week.

In June, the Associated Press reported that a New York federal judge sentenced Kelly to 30 years in prison for racketeering and sex trafficking.