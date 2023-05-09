Missing 19-year-old, last seen on Friday, found alive in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK, MT — A 19-year-old was found alive after he went missing in Glacier National Park in Montana on Friday.

Park officials say Two Bear Air Rescue, which provides services related to search and rescue, located Matthew Read, who is from Dexter, Michigan, around 11 p.m. on Monday.

That evening, the crew aboard Two Bear Air picked up a thermal heat signature of a person in heavily forested terrain. They lowered a rescuer down to Read and "found him somewhat responsive," according to a news release.

Read — who was in stable condition — was extricated out of the park via a 175-foot hoist, flown out of the park, and transferred to a local hospital.

Reports indicate that Read hiked the Huckleberry Lookout Trail on Friday and reached the first saddle, where he encountered a snowfield covering the trail. He slipped into a drainage on the east side of Huckleberry Mountain and fell into chest-deep snow, losing his phone, water bottle, and shoes.

He began going down the drainage but realized he could not make it back up to the trail.

Read's vehicle was found on Sunday at the Huckleberry Lookout Trailhead after he was reported overdue to rangers, who started to search for him that afternoon. The expanded search began Monday.

"Glacier National Park would like to thank Two Bear Air, US Border Patrol, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office, North Valley and Flathead Search and Rescue for assisting in the search," the release read.