Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Katie Ledecky wins gold in 1,500 at the swimming worlds to tie mark set by Michael Phelps

Japan Swimming Worlds
Lee Jin-man/AP
Katie Ledecky of United States reacts after the women's 1500m freestyle finals at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Japan Swimming Worlds
Posted at 2:46 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 16:46:41-04

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Katie Ledecky has won the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle with ease at the swimming world championships on a day that saw fellow American Ryan Murphy triumph in the men’s 100 backstroke.

Ledecky won in 15 minutes, 26.27 seconds.

The victory was her 15th individual title at the world championships and equaled the mark set by Michael Phelps.

Ledecky smashed the field in an event she has not lost at the worlds or Olympics in more than a decade.

Her fifth victory in the 1,500 tied the record for the most wins at the worlds in a single event.

She is the most decorated female swimmer at the worlds with 20 golds overall.

Italy’s Simona Quadarella finished 17 seconds behind Ledecky.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed