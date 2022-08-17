Florida teen not 'sufficiently mature' to decide on her own to seek abortion

A Florida appeals court ruled that a minor seeking an abortion was not “sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.”

The state of Florida requires those under age 18 to have a guardian sign off on getting an abortion. The case in Florida indicated that the teen applied for a waiver to obtain an abortion without a guardian’s approval.

She “had not established by clear and convincing evidence that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy,” the judges wrote.

Judge Scott Makar disagreed partly with the rest of the panel’s decision. He wanted the case kicked back to a lower court for reconsideration. He wrote that the 16-year-old is “parentless” and has an appointed guardian. He added that the teen is receiving emotional support and therapy.

Makar noted she is “sufficiently mature to make the decision, saying she ‘is not ready to have a baby,’ she doesn’t have a job, she is ‘still in school,’ and the father is unable to assist her.”

Florida permits abortions through 15 weeks of pregnancy. The court noted that the teen was 10 weeks pregnant when she requested the abortion.