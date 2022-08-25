California votes to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035

California has voted to have more eco-friendly vehicles on its roadways after the California Air Resources Board voted on Thursday to approve a strict policy to ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

As CNN reported, the move is historic for the U.S. and is one of the first of its kind internationally.

The rules have targets to phase out the sale of gas-powered cars over the coming years, aiming for 35% of new vehicles sold in 2026 to be zero-emission, NPR reported.

The vote came two years after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order requiring all new vehicles sold to be zero-emission, according to CNN.

"The climate crisis is solvable if we focus on the big, bold steps necessary to stem the tide of carbon pollution," Newsom said, according to NPR.

The Associated Press reported that gas-fueled vehicles can still be driven, and used ones can be purchased after 2035.

After 2035, the hope is for one-fifth of sales to be plug-in hybrids that would run on batteries and gas, the news outlet reported.

Still, news outlets reported hurdles the state would have to overcome, including having enough reliable power and charging stations.

According to NPR, the state currently has roughly 80,000 charging stations in public places, a far cry from the 250,000 goal it has for 2025.