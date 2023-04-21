Yoder woman pleads guilty to killing newborn, burying child in shallow grave

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A Yoder woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 55 years in prison for killing her newborn baby girl and burying the child on her family’s property.

Amy Grace Carr gave birth in early 2021 and according to investigators, she strangled the newborn shortly after birth. According to the arrest affidavit, Carr’s parents found the child buried face up a few days later and called 911. Investigators say the parents had no idea their daughter was sexually active or pregnant.

Rather than go to trial on a first-degree murder charge, Carr pleaded guilty to two felonies: second-degree murder and tampering with a deceased human body.

The agreement with the 21-year-old stipulates she will serve 48 years in prison for the murder charge and seven years in prison for the tampering charge. The sentences are to run consecutively and will be followed by a mandatory five-year parole term after her release, even if she is released early. If the case had gone to trial, Carr faced a maximum life sentence.

She had previously pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity following an evaluation by her defense counsel. During the plea hearing, the judge asked Carr if she was clear-headed at the time or if she had taken any medication related to mental health treatment. Carr stated that she is clear-headed and medications are not having an impact on her plea agreement.

Carr told the judge she does not remember how she killed her newborn. She claims she had no idea what she was doing at the time, which the judge said would lead him to reject the plea agreement if she cannot recall. The purpose of the questioning is to determine the defendant's state of mind while entering a plea.

Under continued questioning, Carr confirmed she attempted to cause a miscarriage by various measures, sent text messages to her boyfriend about killing the child, and that she knew leaving the child outside would kill the newborn. She also confirmed she attempted to hide the body in a shallow grave as she was "afraid of criminal charges."

During the sentencing, the prosecutor noted there was no one in the courtroom to speak on behalf of the newborn Lily, including Carr's family. The prosecutor said Lily was born healthy and there was no reason she would have lived if not for Carr's actions. Texts between the defendant and her boyfriend detailed attempts to cause a miscarriage, expressed surprise the girl was born healthy, and what it took to strangle the child.

The prosecutor told the court he has witnessed the defendant cry at times, but does not believe any tears were ever shed for her daughter, but instead were an expression of fear for the consequences.

In the same sentencing hearing, the defense argued the defendant never acknowledged the pregnancy nor ever made a connection with her fetus, which impacted the mother's mental health. Her attorney detailed an upbringing in a troubled home, including a history of sexual abuse, neglect, and her siblings being removed from the home back when her parents were living in southern California.

The attorney read from a mental health evaluation of Carr stating all of these circumstances in her life led up to not understanding the bond between a parent and a child, contributing to the events surrounding the killing of the newborn.

Carr has remained in the El Paso County Detention Center being held without bond since her arrest in 2021.

____

