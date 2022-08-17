Thornton man charged with multiple counts of sex assault on a child

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton man was charged with several counts related to sexual assault on a child, the 17th Judicial District announced Wednesday.

Frank Raymond, 30, who also goes by Arya Magi or Seven or Phase Institute, is facing at least seven counts of sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release.

The alleged incidents occurred in Thornton between June 2, 2021, and August 12, 2022. Police have not provided additional details surrounding the investigation.

Raymond's charges include:



Sexual assault on a child

Sexual assault on a child — pattern of abuse

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust

Sexual exploitation of a child (4 counts)

Internet sexual exploitation of a child (3 counts)

According to his website, the self-described "prodigy of metaphysics and human psychology" offers spiritual services, child mentoring, aura readings and family coaching.

The Thornton Police Department believes there are more victims that have not been identified. They are asking anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

Raymond's next court appearance is Sept. 2 in Adams County.