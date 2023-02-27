Watch Now
Man who was splitboarding is missing, overdue from Boulder County trailhead

Posted at 12:53 PM, Feb 27, 2023
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is searching for an overdue man who was splitboarding near the Caribou Townsite, about five miles northwest of Nederland.

The sheriff's office said the missing man is 50 years old, about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He was wearing a black coat and gray snow pants. He has not been identified as of 12:50 p.m. Monday.

He was splitboarding, which is a snowboard that can be separated into two ski-like parts for traveling uphill.

About 35 rescuers are at the scene. More resources are on their way, the sheriff's office said.

Caribou Area Designated Campsites

Anybody with information is asking to call 911 or Boulder County dispatch at 303-441-4444.

The Caribou Townsite trailhead parking lot is closed.

