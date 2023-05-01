All lanes cleared after rollover crash on I-225 near Parker Road

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A rollover crash on southbound Interstate 225 near Parker Road closed two left lanes on Monday morning.

The crash cleared around 10:50 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the lane closures were between exit 4 for S. Parker Road/Highway 83 and S. Yosemite Street.

There is no word on injuries or cause of the crash as of 10:50 a.m.

Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said it could be a while before it was cleared, so drivers were advised to find alternate routes.

