One person critically injured in Aurora hotel fire

DENVER — A person rescued from a hotel fire early Saturday morning in Aurora is fighting for their life at a hospital.

The fire broke out at the Pace Setter Motel, located at 14291 E. Colfax Ave., around 4:45 a.m. and contained to just one room, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from one unit and quickly rescued the sole occupant, providing life-saving measures on the person before they were transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Most of the other occupants of the hotel were allowed to remain in their rooms instead of being out in the cold, AFR said in a news release.

Nine units within the building are impacted by the loss of utilities, but Xcel Energy is on scene working to restore power.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.