MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone, questioned him about Tina Peters

WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents have seized his cellphone. He says they also questioned him Tuesday about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a "deceptive scheme" to breach voting system technology used across the country.

Lindell says on his podcast that he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee's fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents. He says they questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who spreads election conspiracies. Lindell says the agents then told him they had a warrant to seize his cellphone.

The circumstances of the investigation are unclear. In a statement, Vikki Migoya, public affairs officer with the FBI Denver Field Office, said the bureau cannot provide specifics on the investigation.

"In keeping with Department of Justice standard practices, except on rare occasions, the FBI does not confirm or deny, or otherwise provide updates on specific investigations. This would include describing investigative steps we might or might not have taken, interviews we might or might not have conducted, and information we might or might not have learned.



Without commenting on this specific matter, I can confirm that the FBI was at that location executing a search warrant authorized by a federal judge.



Generally speaking, allegations of criminal conduct are reviewed by the FBI for their merit with consideration of any applicable federal laws, but such a review does not necessarily result in the opening of a full investigation. When warranted, we take any actions appropriate to the matter, such as seeking further information, referring the matter to a partner agency or referring our findings to the appropriate U.S. Attorney's Office.



We encourage everyone to report any potential crimes to the local FBI field office. Individuals can also make an online report at tips.fbi.gov, or by telephone at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324)."

This is a developing story.