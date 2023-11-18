Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist in the city's West Highland neighborhood early Saturday morning.

It happened around 12:47 a.m. in the area of N. Speer Boulevard and Grove Street, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police say the motorcyclist was transported and later pronounced deceased at the hospital. Their identity has not been released.

The second vehicle involved took off after the crash and is only described as white SUV with front end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.