Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen on March 19 in Denver

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen last seen in Denver on March 19.
Mariya Crespin, 16, a member of the Dakota people, was last seen leaving the area of S. Meade Street and W. Alameda Avenue on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She has not been seen since.
She has brown hair and eyes and is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.
If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.