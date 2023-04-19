Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for 16-year-old last seen on March 19 in Denver

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
missing person_MARIYA CRESPIN.png
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 12:56:51-04

DENVER – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a teen last seen in Denver on March 19.

Mariya Crespin, 16, a member of the Dakota people, was last seen leaving the area of S. Meade Street and W. Alameda Avenue on Sunday, March 19, 2023. She has not been seen since.

She has brown hair and eyes and is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

missing person_MARIYA CRESPIN.png

If seen, call 911 or the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-2000.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Is there a story you'd like Denver7 to revisit? Click and share a follow up tip.