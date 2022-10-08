Watch Now
Missing Boulder teen could be in danger, police say

Posted at 2:39 PM, Oct 08, 2022
DENVER — Police in Boulder are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who they say could be in danger.

In a press release seeking the community’s assistance, police said Chloe Campbell has been missing for more than a week and is believed to be a runaway.

According to Saturday’s release, Chloe was last seen at the Boulder High football game on Friday, Sept. 30.

Police are concerned after friends of Chloe received messages that they believe could be from the 14-year-old girl saying she is safe with a “family” in Arizona and does not want to return home. However, family and police have been unable to confirm if these messages are from Chloe or true, police said in the release.

Police believe she may be in danger because it is believed that she has no access to money or her medication. They believe she may be with an adult male.

Chloe’s family wants Chloe to know that they just want her home safe and that she is not in trouble.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chloe, you can call or text: 720-507-7379, or call Boulder police dispatch at 303-441-3333 (choose option 8 and refer to case #22-9868).

