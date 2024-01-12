Law enforcement searching for missing man last seen in Carbondale on Jan. 4

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Several law enforcement agencies are working to find a missing man who was last seen in Carbondale on Jan. 4.

The Eagle County Sheriff's Office said Henry David Twitchell's vehicle was involved in a slide-off accident near milepost 30 on Highway 13 in Rio Blanco County around 6 p.m. on Jan. 4. Twitchell was not present when law enforcement arrived, and deputies found a single set of footprints leading from the vehicle to the highway.

Twitchell's cell phone was last pinged in Garfield County around mile marker 16 on Highway 13 in the early hours of Jan. 5, according to the sheriff's office.

Twitchell is described as 5 feet 10 to 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes. He does not have any tattoos and was clean-shaven at the time of his disappearance, according to the sheriff's office.

Twitchell may be wearing a green puffy jacket as seen in the photo below.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Twitchell's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-479-2201. Tips can also be submitted online through the Eagle County Crime Stoppers.