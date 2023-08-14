Watch Now
Indigenous woman, 27, missing from Colorado Springs since Aug. 4

Denver7
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 27-year-old Indigenous woman has been missing from the Colorado Springs area since Aug. 4, according to an alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Tiana Lani Pico is affiliated with the Santa Ysabel Band of Mission Indians, according to the CBI alert.

She was last seen in the Colorado Springs area.

She is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She has pierced ears and a pierced nose. She also has a tattoo along her spine and a tattoo of a mushroom on her abdomen.

Anybody who sees Pico is asked to call 911 or the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-390-5555.

No other details were available.

Click here to learn more about the purpose of Colorado's Missing Indigenous Person Alerts.

