Denver woman recovering from serious injuries after hit-and-run while riding scooter

DENVER — A Denver woman is out of the hospital and recovering from serious injuries nearly a week after getting hit by a driver while she was riding a scooter.

The crash happened just after midnight on April 9 near W. Colfax Avenue and Broadway. Law enforcement officials are still looking for the vehicle and driver.

Denver7 spoke with the victim who is pleading for the person responsible to come forward.

Domonique Newman, 26, said she was hanging out with some friends on Saturday night when she decided to take a scooter home. She said she doesn't remember what happened next, but remembers waking up confused and in pain at the hospital the following day.

"I had a panic attack. I had the tubes down my throat. I was very confused and aching," said Newman, who suffered from brain-bleeding and bruising all over her body.

She also had to get stitches and can't fully open her left eye.

"I don't hate the person who did this. I just would love for them to come forward. And it's scary to see how many hit-and-runs have happened in the city," Newman said. "I'm really grateful to be alive."

Domonique's mother, Jennifer Rustad, said she wants justice for her daughter.

“I'm so angry. You need to find your moral compass and come forward. And neighbors, people on the street — if you see a mid-sized SUV with damage, say something. That could be them," Rustad said.

Her friends and family have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover the unexpected medical bills and help financially while she isn't able to work.

"These hit-and-runs are ridiculous in Denver," Rustad said. "Oh my God, I'm so glad she's alive. And she's got a long recovery ahead of her, but I'm really hopeful she'll be OK."

Denver Police put out a Crime Stoppers alert to find the driver and vehicle involved.

#Denver, do you have any information regarding any of these hit & run traffic crashes? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/qRb11grO90 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) April 10, 2023

Officials say they're looking for a mid-sized SUV, black in color, similar in style to a Nissan Murano.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

If you'd like to help Domonique, click here.