Denver receives more than 140 reports of downed trees, limbs after heavy snowfall

DENVER — Downed trees and limbs after heavy, wet snowfall overnight became a familiar sight across metro Denver Thursday.

"We were sleeping, and then around 4:30, I heard a big crash and just assumed something fell in my house," Joselyn Nesson said.

That big crash ended up being a tree that fell at the corner of East 6th Ave. and Vine Street. The force of the fall was so strong that it knocked down a stop sign.

Denver7 was there Thursday morning as city crews worked to remove and replace the damaged sign. A nearby street sign also didn't make it.

"The street sign was pretty covered by branches, and so we pulled that one away, but I'm guessing the stop sign must have been under the heavier tree branches that we didn't move," Nesson said.

Some of the worst damage happened near East 10th Ave. and Pearl Street. A light pole there broke in half and fell on top of a sedan, damaging the windshield. The cable was wrapped around the car and on the street. A nearby car was also damaged by a fallen tree limb.

This is the scene here at 10th and Pearl in Denver’s Cap Hill neighborhood. A light pole broke in half and fell on top of this Camry, damaging the windshield. The utility line is wrapped around the car and on the street. @DenverFireDept is also here. @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/CW8LW6136i — Pattrik Perez (@PattrikPerez) December 29, 2022

Throughout the day, Denver Parks and Recreation received more than 140 reports of downed trees or limbs. The heavy, wet snow caught some homeowners by surprise.

"We've been here for a few years, and I feel like there was one other time, but more of a spring snow, where a lot of the big limbs and big branches got taken out and roads got blocked," Nesson said.

DPR shared the following tips regarding downed trees and branches:

