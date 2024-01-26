Watch Now
Missing child, 12, last seen at Janitell Junior High School found

KMGH
missing person located
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 22:22:37-05

UPDATE | 8:22 p.m. — The missing child has been found, the sheriff's office said. His name and photo has been removed from this story.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old who was last seen at Janitell Junior High School on Thursday has been reported missing.

The boy was wearing a black hoodie, dark shoes and jeans when he disappeared from the Fountain school, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. He wears glasses.

The boy was described as standing 4 feet, 6 inches. He weighs 100 pounds.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 719-390-5555.

