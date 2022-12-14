Greeley detective nearly run over during arrest of aggravated motor vehicle theft suspect

GREELEY, Colo. — A Greeley detective was nearly run over during the arrest of an aggravated motor vehicle theft suspect, the Greeley Police Department said Tuesday.

Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 2, an officer who was trying to stop a stolen Kia Sportage deployed a StarChase GPS tracking dart and discontinued the pursuit, according to Greeley police.

Authorities later identified the driver as Donald Turley, 34, who was wanted for several outstanding warrants, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, drug possession and driving under restraint.

Around 11:18 a.m., several Greeley detectives tracked the GPS dart to a property in unincorporated Weld County.

According to Greeley PD, while detectives were speaking with someone on the property, they spotted Turley moving towards a different Kia. Detectives tried to talk with Turley, Greeley police said, but he jumped into the driver's seat of the second Kia, which was also stolen.

The department said detectives told Turley he was under arrest and commanded him to exit the vehicle. According to Greeley police, Turley put the vehicle in reverse while two detectives were at the driver's side door trying to remove him. Turley accelerated backwards, and the still-open door struck both detectives, the department said.

One detective was hit in the shoulder and knocked away from the vehicle, according to Greeley police. The second detective was pushed back roughly 20 to 25 feet and knocked to the ground "before being briefly dragged and nearly run over by the vehicle's tires," the department said.

The other detectives drew their weapons and ordered Turley to stop as the down detective moved to safety. Turley then exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, Greeley PD said.

Both detectives suffered minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene.

Turley was taken to the Weld County Jail and booked on the outstanding arrest warrants. He was also charged with two counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

The detectives were members of the North BATTLE (Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) and specialize in motor vehicle theft investigations and preventions, Greeley police said. The group is comprised of members from multiple law enforcement agencies across northern Colorado and is funded by CAPTA (Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority).