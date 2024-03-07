Police: Driver killed in Fort Collins was traveling at 'high rate of speed' before losing control

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A driver who was killed in Fort Collins Wednesday evening was traveling at a "high rate of speed" when they lost control, causing their vehicle to roll multiple times, according to Fort Collins Police Services.

Just after 5 p.m., Fort Collins 911 and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Communication Center began to receive multiple 911 calls about a crash on the West Interstate 25 Frontage Road near John Deere Drive.

When first responders arrived, they found a white 2020 Mercedes GLE on the east side of the frontage road that had reportedly rolled multiple times. A man was located inside the vehicle.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released at a later time.

According to investigators, the Mercedes was heading southbound on I-25 and "possibly driving aggressively." Fort Collins police said the driver intentionally left the interstate and went onto the frontage road at a "high rate of speed" before they lost control, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

“Our thoughts are with the driver’s friends and family during this difficult time. The CRASH Team will do everything they can to work to find answers for them,” said Sergeant Mike Avrech, who oversees the Fort Collins Police CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team, in a statement.

The frontage road was closed between East Mulberry Street and East Vine Drive for 5.5 hours while investigators processed the scene. Police are working to determine if a medical event contributed to the crash.