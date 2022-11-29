Larimer County deputies searching for missing Fort Collins teen with autism

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Fort Collins teenager with autism.

Jackson Lopez, 16, was last seen around 6 p.m. at his home in the 1100 block of East County Road 30 near Donath Lake in Fort Collins.

Jackson is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 135 pounds with buzzed/ short brown hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses.

The teen was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, black combat boots and an Arizona Cardinals scarf. He may have been wearing an Arizona Cardinals beanie hat.

There is no reason to suspect criminal activity, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 970-416-1985.