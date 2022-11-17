Watch Now
Commerce City investigators ID suspect vehicle used in deadly July robbery

Commerce City Police Department
Posted at 9:54 PM, Nov 16, 2022
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City detectives have identified the make and model of a suspect vehicle used in a deadly robbery in July, the Commerce City Police Department announced Tuesday.

Around 1:30 a.m. on July 25, a man left a nightclub in the area of West 6th Ave. and Federal Boulevard in Denver. He drove home, where he was confronted by two men after he parked his vehicle in the 5400 block of Leyden Street, according to Commerce City police. The suspect's vehicle was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

Police say one of the men had a handgun and carjacked the victim. The victim's brother came out to intervene and was shot and killed.

The suspects then took off — one driving the suspect vehicle and the other taking the victim's 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, which is maroon with an extra cab, with Colorado license plate APHT32.

On Tuesday, Commerce City police identified the suspect vehicle as 2004-2008 Acura TL.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-289-3626. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

