Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Man dies from injuries he sustained one month prior in Aurora crash

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:57 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 23:57:00-04

AURORA, Colo. — A man died from injuries he sustained one month prior in a crash in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department announced Friday.

The crash happened on March 1 near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive.

According to Aurora PD, the at-fault driver, a 36-year-old Aurora woman, made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle and caused the crash. She was cited at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The other driver, a 38-year-old Aurora man, was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He was treated and released, Aurora PD said.

On April 2, the man suffered a medical event and died, according to Aurora PD. He died due to a complication from the leg injury he sustained in the crash, according to the Arapahoe County coroner.

The coroner will release the man's identity at a later time.

This is the 22nd traffic-related death this year in Aurora, according to the police department.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360WATCHNUGGETS.png

Nuggets

Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers Saturday on Denver7