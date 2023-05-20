Man dies from injuries he sustained one month prior in Aurora crash

AURORA, Colo. — A man died from injuries he sustained one month prior in a crash in the Pheasant Run neighborhood in Aurora, the Aurora Police Department announced Friday.

The crash happened on March 1 near the intersection of East Smoky Hill Road and East Radcliff Drive.

According to Aurora PD, the at-fault driver, a 36-year-old Aurora woman, made a left turn in front of an oncoming vehicle and caused the crash. She was cited at the scene, according to Aurora police.

The other driver, a 38-year-old Aurora man, was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He was treated and released, Aurora PD said.

On April 2, the man suffered a medical event and died, according to Aurora PD. He died due to a complication from the leg injury he sustained in the crash, according to the Arapahoe County coroner.

The coroner will release the man's identity at a later time.

This is the 22nd traffic-related death this year in Aurora, according to the police department.